TCN, GENCOs tango over power supply

By Ediri Ejoh

Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has accused the country’s power Generation Companies, GENCOs, of not being truthful about the integrity of their plants’ outputs and financial claims on capacity charges.

But Electricity Generating Companies, GENCOs, in a swift reaction, slammed TCN, accusing it of rubbishing the Federal Government and stakeholders’ efforts at ensuring stable electricity across the country.

TCN stated this in response to GENCOs’ allegation that the transmission through its management of the grid code, stifles their efforts to load more power to the national grid.

The TCN said the average power dispatch of the GENCOs in April was about 78 percent.

General Manager, Public Affairs of TCN, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, said GENCOs engaged in the fraudulent filing of capacities to its National Control Centre, NCC, in Osogbo, adding that in many cases, the national load demand was higher than the generation capacities of GENCOs.

“The average dispatch for the power plants for April was about 78 percent of actual available generation capacity which is much higher than the figure of less than 50 percent being claimed by the GENCOs.

“A large number of power plants submit fraudulent generation capacities and are not able to deliver when asked to do so by NCC.

Reacting to the accusation, GENCOs slammed the TCN, accusing it of rubbishing the Federal Government and stakeholders’ efforts at ensuring stable electricity across the country.

Executive Secretary of APGC, Mrs Joy Ogaji, described TCN’s allegation as malicious, baseless and an exhibition of ignorance of the electricity market proceedings.