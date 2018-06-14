Suru Group condemns AMCON’s invasion of its property

By Etop Ekanem

A real estate and property company, Suru Worldwide Venture Nigeria Limited, has condemned Asset Management Company of Nigeria, AMCON, over alleged illegal invasion of its Ikeja, Lagos GRA property, despite court orders to “stay the continuing and or further execution of the said judgment.”

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the Company Secretary/Legal Manager, Anomneze Obianuju Peace, considered the action by AMCON as contempt of the court despite the pendency of the ruling before the Court of Appeal.

She said: “Despite the fact that the ruling before Court of Appeal is still pending, AMCON stormed our property at 12, Rev. Ogunbiyi Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, with mobile policemen on May 25, 2018 to levy execution on the said property without court’s bailiffs.

“On June 8, 2018, AMCON again reinforced and brought more mobile policemen from Mopol 20 and dislodged our security men at their duty post, also brought their security guards to mount the gate.

“We consider the action taken by AMCON as contempt of the court despite the pendency of the ruling before the Court of Appeal. It has become pertinent to inform the general public of the current action being taken by AMCON despite the appeal already heard and reserved for ruling.”