Superfast breastmilk pump

Mothersbond gadget that aids exclusive breastfeeding

Edited by:Prince Osuagwu

The issue of exclusive breastfeeding is spurring innovations. Although the Federal Government has just increased the three months maternity leave by one month to ensure that nursing mothers properly breastfeed their babies, the World Health Organisation’s six months prescription for exclusive breast feeding, makes the leave a little bit insufficient.

However, technology has provided a respite. What’s more than a gadget that can express and preserve breast milk to feed babies even when their mothers are typing away in their respective offices.

Mothersbond superfast breastmilk pumps are primarily designed to help nursing mothers express milk into a bottle, store the milk and feed their baby when they can’t openly breastfeed or when they are away. It means that a caregiver can feed the baby with the milk. This way the baby enjoys the full nutrition of mother’s milk throughout the nursing period.

No more sagging breasts

Besides, Mothersbond super fast electric breast pump is said to be designed to help moms improve milk production, express milk faster and improve their breast shape after they’re done with breastfeeding.

The perky improve design helps to firm up breasts and keeps it better rounded even if they weren’t rounded before.

The device typically expresses up to 300ml, approximately two medium size bottles of milk in less than 10 minutes for an average woman. It ensures lactating moms increase the quantity of milk they produce and helps non pregnant adopting Moms stimulate milk production

It is also said to help permanently correct flat/inverted nipples with consistent use

It is noiseless while pumping, has nine pump levels, from mild to superfast