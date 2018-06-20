Super Eagles disappointed me — Mourinho

…Says Mikel is not No. 10

Jose Mourinho has said he was disappointed with the Super Eagles against Croatia and will now change his prediction that Nigeria will qualify from their group, while also insisting Mikel Obi is “not a No 10”.

Manchester United boss Mourinho sensationally picked the Eagles ahead of Croatia to come out of ‘The Group of Death’, which also has Argentina and Iceland.

But after the three-time African champions fell 2-0 to Croatia in Kaliningrad at the weekend, he has now opted for the Croats to advance ahead to the knockout stage instead.

“I was disappointed with Nigeria against Croatia, who now look better placed to qualify from this group,” Mourinho.

The Manchester United manager, who was for many years Mikel Obi’s boss at Chelsea, also said the Eagles skipper is not a No 10 as he is being played by his national team.

“Mikel is not a No 10, he is a No 6,” said ‘The Special Man’.

Eagles former skipper Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha has also maintained Mikel is being wrongly played in the national team.