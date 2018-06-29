Stop shortchanging our members, IPMAN tells PPMC

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Ind-ependent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has warned Pipelines and Products Marketing Company Limited, PPMC, to stop shortchanging it (IPMAN) in product allocation in Delta State.

Newly elected Chairman of IPMAN, Warri depot, Mr Zino Onaemoro who spoke in Warri, at the end of his keenly contested election amid tight security, noted that IPMAN would no longer tolerate situation where PPMC allegedly allocates more petroleum product to its (PPMC) officials.

“We will not tolerate any situation where PPMC short changes our members in allocation of product, where they allocate the products to themselves,” he said.