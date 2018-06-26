Stop the killings now or resign, Timi Frank tells Buhari

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently put an end to the frequent killings of Nigerians in the recent time, especially in thr North-central part of the country.



Frank, however, called on all Nigerians and Civil Society Organizations to be ready to hit the ground running in the mission to salvage Nigeria from the current administration.

He also said “It is high time the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers (NUPENG), Petroleum and Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and all well meaning Nigerians, wake up and defend the people because we don’t have any other country we can call our own.”

In an open letter Frank addressed to the President on Tuesday, titled “stop the killings or resign now”, he said: “The entire North Central has become a killing field with the lives of Nigerians being lackadaisically wasted without the security forces accepting the challenge to stop what now amounts to ethnic cleansing.

“Nigerians have continued to die in their hundreds despite yearly increases in defence and security budgets and other extra budgetary allocations, the recent being $1billion withdrawn from the excess crude account by this administration. Notwithstanding, the security agencies have failed to protect Nigerians while it does appear that the more huge money is expended on security, the more deaths we procure.

“Mr. President, may I remind you that one major plank of your electioneering campaign was the promise to personally lead Nigerian troops to dislodge and destroy Boko Haram and restore full security to all parts of the country. Regrettably, Nigerians have not seen you do that in the last three years. However, the increasing ferocious mass murder being carried out by Fulani herdsmen has made the Boko Haram insurgency seems like a child’s play.

“May I remind you that in Washington D.C you told President Donald Trump that the merciless killers were trained by Moumar Gadafi of Libya? In another breadth, your Minister of Defence, said the killings can only stop when the open grazing laws enacted in Benue and Taraba states are repealed. Tell me, is there any open grazing law in Plateau and Zamfara States? Besides, you have refused to declare the killer Fulani herdsmen as a terrorist organization because of your soft spot for them, which is contrary to the haste with which the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) – a group of agitators that never engaged in any bloodshed – was branded a terrorist organization and outlawed.”

Frank said the country cannot afford to wait and watch helplessly as innocent Nigerian lives are being wasted by the murderous terrorists, allegedly operating as herdsmen.

“The time to rise up to defend our country and our people, by speaking up, is now! The ongoing pogrom in Plateau, Taraba, Benue, Kogi, Zamfara, Adamawa, Kaduna and other states must stop! Nigerians must demand for a new leadership that can guarantee their safety and welfare. Clearly, the present administration has failed in its responsibilities to protect the people. This deadly criminal gang that is killing, maiming and cutting short the lives of our fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters and children must be stopped now, otherwise, Nigeria may soon stop to exist as a country.”