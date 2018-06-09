On Stephanie Obi’s new gold

An encounter with failure made Stephanie Obi discover a hidden industry worth over $107 billion.

Instead of quitting, she went back to the drawing board and decided to learn how to use social media to market her training programs. This led to a turnaround in her business and she decided to launch an online course so that people could have access to the training program regardless of where they lived. This experiment turned out to be a great success as people paid for her online course from all over Nigeria and from over nine countries. Unknown to Stephanie, she had stumbled on the online education market, which was on the rise and is now projected to be worth $325 billion in 2025.

Five years later, Stephanie has gone on to launch twenty more online courses across multiple niches, and has trained over 600 women across nine countries. She has also built an online community of over 20,000 people.

practical advice on how to turn your knowledge, talents and experiences into a goldmine.