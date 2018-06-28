StarTimes holds 8th African digital TV development seminar in Beijing

By Vera Anyagafu

The annual African Digital TV Development Seminar, a strategic think-tank for stakeholders in the African broadcasting industry organized by StarTimes Group has held the 8 th edition in Beijing.

Commencing on June 28, the 8 th edition of the Seminar recorded a landmark in attendance with over 400 delegates, dignitaries, heads of broadcasting corporations and guests from 48 African and Asian countries, with a focus on reviewing trends, developments and cooperation towards digitalizing broadcasting in Africa, as well as OTT industry which is upgrading African television landscape.

While declaring the seminar open, Mr. Pang Xinxing, the President of StarTimes group emphasized on this new stage of development for China-Africa radio and television cooperation: “In order to adapt to the requirements of media development under the Internet environment, StarTimes developed a content distribution platform based on its own network and content resources and strong R&D capacities. We are very pleased to be at the forefront of helping Africa gradually make a transition to a modern and intelligent society.”

On his path, the Deputy Director of the State Council Information Office of China, Mr. Guo Weimin, told participants that China continues to foster the growth of the media in Africa as part of the development strategies for Africa in the overall China-Africa Cooperation. He noted that this year is very important for the relations between China and Africa, with a lot of high-level exchanges happening, adding that the China-Africa relationship has now entered an all-time high as a result of promising progress in partnerships.

Also commenting, the Minister of Communication and Media of the Democratic Republic of Congo Lambert Mende Omalanga hailed StarTimes for the level of progress achieved so far in actualizing digital broadcasting in Africa, noting that the pace of progress should be increased by governments in Africa, to enable the total digitalization of broadcasting in Africa within the shortest possible time.

The First African Digital TV Development Seminar was hosted by StarTimes in 2011. Since then, the seminar has been a much-discussed phenomenon in Africa’s television industry and an important platform for delegates from various countries to share their experiences and suggestions on the promotion of digital migration in Africa, thus making StarTimes a thought leader in digital broadcasting in Africa.