Star Larger wows Super Eagles fans in Enugu

Nigerian football fans have continued to enjoy premium footballing experience courtesy Star Larger beer, the official beverage drink of Super Eagles. On June 6th, 2018 the Super Eagles continued their run in preparation for Russia 2018 when they took on Czech Republic in an international friendly game at Rudolf-Tonn-Stadion in Austria.

While the game went on in Europe, Star Lager beer was again on ground in Nigeria, providing premium experience for fans at the Star Fan Park in Enugu.

Already, football fans in Port Harcourt and Owerri were excited at the Star Park viewing experience and this time, the beautiful city of Enugu was not any different. The warm afternoon started off with DJ Neptune entertaining the audience with delightful music.

Fans were also pleased as star man Wilfred Ndidi was again fit to be called upon by coach Gernot Rohr as he started the match against the Czech Republic. Although this didn’t prove to be of much help as the match turned out. The match ended 0-1 in favour of Czech Republic. However, fans are optimistic that the Super Eagles will soar in the games to come.

Football fans enjoyed Star Fan Park premium viewing centre as well as refreshments. To top it all off, football fans were engaged in raffle draws where winners took home various prizes to end the night.

Commenting on the event, Senior Brand Manager, Star Lager Beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Abayomi Abidakun said: “Being a proudly Nigerian brand, Star is always happy to support Nigerian football at all stages whether locally or at an international level. The turn out of fans in Enugu to support our beloved Super Eagles is just phenomenal and I wish to express my gratitude to the fans of both Star Lager and the Nigerian national team.”

The iconic national premium beer, Star Lager, brewed by Nigerian Breweries Plc, a Heineken Company, will continue hosting different cities in honour of the Super Eagles as they depart to Russia and fans can look forward to enjoying this premium experience coupled with exciting rewards.