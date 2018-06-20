Breaking News
Spain beat Iran 1-0 to close in on World Cup last 16

On 9:08 pm

Spain beat a battling Iran 1-0 thanks to a deflected Diego Costa goal, putting them on course to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup.

Iran had a goal from Mehdi Taremi disallowed for offside in the second half.

Uruguayan referee Andres Cunha (R) speaks with Iran’s midfielder Ehsan Haji Safi during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and Spain at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 20, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /


