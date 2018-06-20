Spain beat Iran 1-0 to close in on World Cup last 16

Spain beat a battling Iran 1-0 thanks to a deflected Diego Costa goal, putting them on course to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup.
Iran had a goal from Mehdi Taremi disallowed for offside in the second half.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Spain beat a battling Iran 1-0 thanks to a deflected Diego Costa goal, putting them on course to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup.
Iran had a goal from Mehdi Taremi disallowed for offside in the second half.