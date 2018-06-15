Soldires, policemen exchange gunfire in Aba

BY UGOCHUKWUW ALARIBE

ABA- Hell was let loose today in Aba, Abia State as soldiers believed to be attached to the Forward Operation Base, Aba, and Mobile Policemen engaged themselves in heavy shootout over alleged assault on one of them.



The situation which occurred at the Osisioma Ngwa junction along the Enugu –Port Harcourt expressway, caused panic among motorists and shop owners who fled to safety. Several vehicles were abandoned on the expressway as their owners feared stray bullets.

Though the cause of the incident was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, several patrol teams of soldiers and Policemen were sighted along Aba -Owerri road, Aba, racing to the scene.

Police and military authorities in the city who were contacted over the incident, declined comments. However, Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Anthony Ogbizi said he was yet to be briefed about the incident. ”It will be too hasty for me to talk now. Let me get the full details of the incident,” the CP said.