Breaking News
Translate

Photos: Solar inverters made in Nigeria by University of Nigeria

On 6:42 pmIn Education, News, Photos, Technology by adekunleComments

A long age research in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Center for Energy research and development has yielded a very fruitful result.

Solar inverters made in Nigeria by University of Nigeria, Nsukka Center for Energy research
Solar inverters made in Nigeria by University of Nigeria, Nsukka Center for Energy research
Solar inverters made in Nigeria by University of Nigeria, Nsukka Center for Energy research

Five students of the university embarked on a swift research to produce computer aided pure sine wave solar inverters.

These inverters are wholly made in Nigeria and have computer response in short-circuit,  overload,  thunder detection and they are menu driven.

For 6 months now after the discovery and product perfection,  we have sold the first set of products and they have been in use for more than 5 months now. We could produce power as low as 1500watts for a home and up to 30,000watts in single generation.

We believe that Nigeria has the potential and soon will solve the age long problem of poor electricity.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.