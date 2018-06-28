Shell to deliver 624MW electricity into national grid

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

ABUJA—Electricity generation in Nigeria is to receive a boost as the Afam VI power plant in Rivers State is ready to deliver additional 624 Megawatts into the national grid.

Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, SPDC, and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Osagie Okunbor, disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja, adding that the SPDC Joint Venture-owned combined cycle power plant was ably maintained to consistently deliver its net dependable capacity of 624MW from an installed capacity of 650MW with its three gas turbines and one steam turbine.

Okunbor said: “In 2017 alone, Afam VI supplied approximately 14 per cent of Nigeria’s grid-connected electricity and the plant delivered over 25.97 Trillion Watt-Hour of electricity into the Nigerian grid in the last 10 years.

“What is most exciting is that the plant achieved this milestone while also touching the lives of community people and helping youths to acquire key engineering skills.”

According to Okunbor, the operations at Afam VI had generated subcontract opportunities and employment for over 150 people from the 16 host communities.

He said that it also provided hands-on and offshore training for 30 youths in Electrical, Mechanical and Instrumentation engineering on Combined Cycle Power Plant operations and maintenance, while all the trainees are employable in the Nigerian power industry.