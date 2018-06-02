Shan George continues production spree

Star actress Shan George may have turned to one of Nollywood’s most prolific film producers with many strings of productions after another.

The Cross River state born hot actress is currently on location in the forests and hills of the state slugging it out to shoot Blood Farm.

The new film features an array of stars including Shan herself, Ramsey Nouah, Segun Arinze, Zach Orji , Lillian Bach and a host of others.

The crew which includes international members also has a cross cultural tinge to it with razzmatazz of costumes, props and location have already spent a month slugging it out in a production that is said to have the blessing of Prof Ben Ayade, Cross River state Governor.

Already, fans are commending the esoteric costumes and the snippets from Blood Farm which is directed by Nwakile Ozoemena