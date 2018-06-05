Seme Customs reclaims land from illegal occupants

By Godwin Oritse

SEME—THE Seme border Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has commenced moves to reclaim its land from illegal occupants with a view to giving the trade corridor an international outlook.

In a statement by the command’s spokesman, Mr. Taupyeng Selchang, the Customs Area Comptroller, Mr. Mohammed Aliyu said the initiative and action of reclaiming the land was sanctioned by the Comptroller General of the Service.

The statement reads: “Customs Area Comptroller, with the consent of the Customs headquarters, is sanitizing the gateway corridor that used to wear a picture that does not give an international outlook nor meet the global standard compared to other international land borders within the West African sub-region.

“The time to act is now or posterity will judge us wrongly, the Command is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that illegal structures are demolished and those with approval re-directed to update their status by routing their request to the Comptroller General of Customs through the Customs Area Controller.”

Similarly, chairman of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs, Agents, ANLCA, Mr. Fanu Lasisi, said that no licensed agent is affected in the evacuation of illegal occupants.