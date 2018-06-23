Searching for Love

Networking/Sponsorship

•Khalid 19, an undergraduate, needs well meaning Nigerians to help sponsor, his education and accommodation, acct no. 3107712160, First Bank, Mohammed Khalid. 08035229569

•Emma resides in Lagos, needs kind hearted and well meaning Nigerians to sponsor him financially with N350, 000, so that he can use it for business, First Bank3061770574,07063451782 •Feranmi needs a kind hearted person, to help him with powered pumping machine, for farming. 08072071783

•Elder Amb, needs kind hearted individuals and organisations to sponsor the publication of his books, acct 012888409, Skye Bank. 08037955565

•Lawrence 30s from Ekiti State, a graduate, needs well meaning Nigerians to help him get a job . 08159840491

•Vincent needs someone to help him with N60,000, to enable him set up ICT, training and development centre in Ogun State, acct 0693409083, Access Bank, Vincent Awolowo. 08032847508

•Rose 25, from Ogun State, needs sponsorship, for her education.09076501892

•Serifat a graduate, single mother of two, unable to get a good job, for over eight years, needs sponsorship to travel to Qatar, for job, Stanbic Ibtc acct 0018172666,08029710726

Links

•Kosi wants to link up with her friend Joy Chima. 08095610062

Friends

Searching Male

•Mike 23, from Benin City, in Edo state, needs caring female friends, with good behaviour, from Benin City as well.08075813519

•Ebuka from Imo State, needs a female friend. 09020436742

Lovers

Searching Female

•Sandra 27, cubby, busty, romantic, a graduate and self employed, needs a man, aged 35-50, for marriage, in Lagos. 09080514937

•Ifeoma 50, very beautiful, self employed and resides in Anambra, needs a rich Christian widower, aged 55, for a serious relationship. 08171948805

•Chinyere 40, dark in complexion, employed, and from Imo State, needs a matured Igbo man, single, divorcee or widower, aged 50-55, for a serious relationship.08056456175, 08103591541

•Tolulope needs a born again, lovely husband. 09065608944

•Funmi 33, beautiful, light in complexion, a student and resides in Lagos, needs a man, who will take care of her for a relationship. 09038220811

•A lady 27, slim, dark in complexion, an entrepreneur, a Christian and resides in Lagos, needs a decent and God fearing man, for an honest relationship. 07063967814

•Mercy 27, fair in complexion,needs a God fearing man, aged 30-40, for a relationship. 09033712270,09074300403

•Chi from Delta State, needs a God fearing, carrying, and understanding man, aged 32-35, for a serious relationship, that will lead to marriage. 07033063847

Searching Male

•Kenneth 33, and resides in Abuja, needs a lady, who also resides in Abuja, aged 30-50, for a relationship. 08103197937

•Justice 44, educated, employed and resides in Lagos, needs a Christian lady, aged 25- 35, for a serious relationship, that will lead to marriage.08029520717, 08067192266

•Sam 30 and resides in Ogun State, needs a lady, aged 18-28, who also resides in Ogun State, for serious a relationship. 08056229787

•Chris from Abia State, needs a lady who is financially ok, for marriage, aged 29-45. 08016520146

•Onyii from Abia State, needs a lady who is HIV positive, for a relationship. 08028318492

•Stephen 29, 6ft tall, fair in complexion, and resides in Lagos, needs a pretty, light skinned and well curved lady, without any child, aged 21-28, for a serious relationship. 08051579125,08172512123

•Ayo 41, 5.7ft tall, a graduate, employed and resides in Lagos, needs a romantic lady, aged 18 and above, for a relationship.08178265850

•Everest 55, tall and from Delta State, needs an educated and employed or business lady, who is caring, romantic and sweet, for sexual affair, aged 40-60.08027440763

•Fidelis 27, resides in Abuja, needs a lady,for a serious relationship.08056140349, 07059846053

•Emmanuel from Enugu State, needs a clever, pretty and tall Igbo lady, who is a final year, student or a graduate, as a fiancée. 09097515500, 08120031199,08053510620

•Chukwuka 34, from Delta State, needs a Christian lady, who is ready to settle down. 09059755189

•Goodluck 31, needs a sincere lady, for a serious relationship.09096916241

•Ifeanyi 42, resides in Onitsha, needs a very fat lady, aged 20-50.08056745449

•Levis 41, a Media consultant to a reputable organization, needs a soft spoken young widow, with not more than one child, a graduate and employed, for a relationship that can lead to marriage, aged 23-27.08155987348

Sugar Cares

Searching Female

•Amaka 25, from Delta state, needs a rich sugar daddy that can take care of her. 08147957085

•Vicky 28, fair in complexion, slim, from Edo state but resides in Lagos, needs a sugar daddy, who is generous and knows how to take care of lady.08157144207

Searching Male

•Omo 33, handsome cool, and resides in Benin, needs a sugar mummy. 08163905447

•Max 23, dark in complexion, handsome and resides in Benin City, needs a caring, loving and beautiful sugar, mummy, who also resides in Benin City, for a relationship. 09081098892

•Debarns 32, tall, neat, good looking, and resides in Abuja, needs a sugar mummy for a discreet affair. 08021038342

Disclaimer!

Dear readers, please note that we neither operate, nor are we an affiliate of any match–making agency in or outside the country. Any reader who transacts business with any one claiming to be our agent does so at his/her own risk. Our mission is only to provide a platform for social networking.

Also note that neither Vanguard, nor Yetunde Arebi will be liable for any error in the publication of requests which may result in any form of embarrassment to any member of the public. We therefore request that text must be sent through at least one of the numbers for contact. This notice is necessary to enable us serve you better in our refreshingly different style. You can send your requests to 33055. For enquiries, text or call 08026651636, or 08054700825