How Scheiders’s EcoStructure benefits 21st Century Tier IV data centre

By Prince Osuagwu

Schneider Electric’s Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled open and interoperable system architecture, EcoStruxure, is signed on to provide business efficiency back up to the 21st Century technology’s Tier IV Data Centres said to be the largest in Africa.

21st Century said it chose EcoStruxure because it was found to have enabled key operational and energy efficiency solutions across the Buildings, Data Centre, Industry, and Infrastructure end-markets. “In the data centre market, it has proven increased efficiency, reliability and availability of infrastructure,” said one of the officials.

Meanwhile, General Manager, Schneider Electric, Mr. Balaji Lenka said the partnership with 21st Century Technology further solidifies Schneider Electric’s position as the foremost energy, automation and software specialist in Nigeria. He said: “We have indeed remained committed to the development of innovative and cost effective energy solutions. This partnership is a testimony and we will definitely deliver.”

Also, Chief Executive Officer, 21st Century Technology, Wale Ajisebutu stated that the need to build Tier IV data centres in Nigeria that will rival any in the world was born out of the need to be ready for the ever changing technological landscape. “What has happened in the technological world in the past 25 years will be like child’s play when compared to what will happen in the next five years. The question is how do we intend to handle the change? This is the reason why we’ve decided to build these infrastructure.”