SARAKI: PANDEF asks Buhari to call IG to order

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—PAN Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, the umbrella body of monarchs, leaders and stakeholders of the South-South geo-political zone, yesterday, urged President Muhammdu Buhari to urgently call the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to order over his alleged harassment of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and humiliation of National Assembly members.

PADEF, in a statement by its Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mulade, said: “We at PANDEF call on President Buhari to immediately call the Inspector General of Police, Mr Idris to order. Any service chief who indulges in partisanship is not in the best of this country.

“The leadership of PANDEF, condemns in strong terms, the undue harassment and withdrawal of security from the Senate President, Dr Saraki and the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara, who occupy the number three and four positions in this country.

“The invitation of the Senate President and the alleged frame up of members of the National Assembly is calculated at bring the National Assembly to ridicule. This is condemnable, and an embarrassment to the entire country.

“In recent times, members of the National Assembly who represent the people of Nigeria have suffered so much humiliation that it is now making mockery of the security system in Nigeria. This is politics playing to the gallery, and it is detrimental to the image of this great country.

“That members of the National Assembly and indeed the Senate President could be roped into armed robbery incident is appalling and a threat to our democracy.”