Convention: APC insists on zoning, screens 179 aspirants

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The All Progressives Congress APC has said it would stick to its zoning formula ahead of its forthcoming national convention, effectively shutting out aspirants from other zones other than those where certain offices had been zoned. The APC national convention is slated for June 23.

This was as the party Sunday commenced screening of no fewer than 179 aspirants jostling for various positions in its National Working Committee NWC as well as other national offices.

Chairman of the National Convention Screening sub-Committee and Governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari disclosed this to journalists in Abuja at the venue of the screening.

“The total number of aspirants nationwide is about 179, though specifically I cannot immediately tell you their geographical spread”, Masari disclosed.

Asked whether his committee may disqualify any aspirant, he said it was too premature for him to say, adding that the report of his sub-committee will be presented by Tuesday.

On the issue of zoning, the Katsina governor declared that, “you can only contest for any position zoned to your zone. So far, those who applied for positions from the North-west are from the North-west, nobody from the North-east or elsewhere applied for the positions zoned to the North-west.”