Russia 2018 could be my last—Pogba

Paul Pogba wants to help France win the 2018 World Cup as he is “realistic” over the possibility of never playing in the tournament again.

The Manchester United midfielder has helped Les Bleus record wins over Australia and Peru in Russia, sending them through to the last 16 with a game to spare in Group C.

However, Didier Deschamps’ side have yet to dazzle ahead of their clash with second-place Denmark on Tuesday, with Pogba’s performances once again coming under intense media scrutiny.

However, having missed out on glory on home soil at Euro 2016, where France lost to Portugal in the final, the 25-year-old is less interested in what his critics have to say and is instead focused only on making sure France lift the trophy on July 15.

“Maybe it’s my last World Cup, we do not know,” he told reporters.

“I’m really enjoying myself, I’m going to forget the critics, do my talking on the pitch as it’s the only answer.

“I give my best for my jersey, my team, for France. I really want to win this World Cup.”