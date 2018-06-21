Russia 2018: 1million fans attend matches

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia entered full swing on Thursday as fans’ attendance at stadia, recorded one million with Denmark vs Australia game in Samara.

The official spectators’ attendance of 40, 727 at Samara has set yet another remarkable milestone at this celebration of football.

“Today’s game brings to 1 million the number of fans who have already attended World Cup matches.

“To date, more than 2.6 million tickets have been allocated to football fans all around the world, with ticket sales ongoing until 15 July.

“On average, World Cup stadium occupancy is at 97 per cent and more than 70,000 tickets have been resold via a special platform on FIFA.com/tickets,’’ the World football governing body said. (NAN)