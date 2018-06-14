Rohr: Eagles will fight Croatia to finish

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, has assured Nigerians that the team will not lay down and allow Croatia to roll over it when they clash on Saturday in the group D opening game.

Speaking to the media at a press conference at Essentuki, the base of the Super Eagles, Rohr admitted that his team are young and inexperienced compared to their Croatian counterparts.

He said, “We admire this team, but we do not plan to watch them when we play against them, we hope to fight. They are all wonderful players…playing in biggest teams in Europe…On paper with their names, Croatia are much better than us.”

Rohr disclosed that he is keeping his team list close to his chest on the last minute.

“I will wait till the last minute to announce the team to start the game.

“I wish to see who is really fit.”

He again said he was satisfied with the work on the players’ fitness at the training camp in Austria.

“The team are ready physically after we worked well and showed commitment in Austria,” he said.

“We have another three days to be ready tactically.”

The Eagles are expected to train this morning before flying out to Kaliningrad venue of their World Cup opener today. The flight is estimated to last two and half hours.

The team will return to Essentuki immediately after the match in Kaliningrad.