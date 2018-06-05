Rohr ‘drill’ for Eagles defence

Super Eagles resumed training yesterday at their closed camp in Austria, with coach Gernot Rohr paying emphasis on defensive tactics.

Unimpressed by the Eagles inability to keep a clean sheets in friendly games against Serbia, Congo DR and England, coach Rohr focused on improving the backline.

Drills on the defence line will be centered on how to defend in set piece situation as England exploited their inability to defend high balls into the balls on Saturday, particularly for the goal scored by Gary Cahill.

The duo of Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong who are the preferred choice of Rohr in central defence will be heavily involved with the full backs also expected to take part with drill and on cutting out crosses.

Speaking on the game against Czech Republic on Wednesday, Rohr said the match will be another opportunity to try out the players. “Now, we have our final 23 players for the World Cup. It is good that we have another opportunity to try a couple of things, when we play the Czech Republic on Wednesday.”