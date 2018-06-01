Rivers, Bayelsa indigenes task FG on N-Delta devt

By Gbenga Oke

United Rivers and Bayelsa States Indigines Association in Lagos, has called on the Federal Government to deploy adequate resources to tackle the immense developmental needs of the NigerDelta region.

The group also said both Rivers and Bayelsa states have been suffering over the years due to neglect of the states by successive governments.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos yesterday, President of the group, Mr. Bob Ogoli, called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to come to the aid of the region as activities of oil companies have left the region dangerously polluted and devastated.

He said: “We call on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, start a development programme that will provide Bayelsa State with modern schools, hospitals, completion of the Federal Government Secretariat, transportation and other infrastructural facilities. Now that the House of Representatives has passed the Petroleum Industry Bill, the Senate Joint Committee on Petroleum and Gas Resources, the Federal Government should speedily conclude work on the segment of the PIB that deals with the interest of oil producing communities otherwise known as Host Community Bill which will bring direct funding for the development of the region.

“We demand control of our God-given resources and to be stakeholders in the oil and gas industry. The principle of derivation should be adhered to as was in 1960 and 1963 Nigerian Constitutions where continental shelf of a region (now state) shall be deemed to be part of that region (state). The Federal Government should henceforth, stop tampering with the present 13 percent derivation fund while payment should be made as at when due.

“Military operations should be withdrawn immediately from the two states to avoid the killing of innocent souls in the interest of the much desired peace in the region.”