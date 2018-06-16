Revellers troop out to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr

Lagos – Revellers around Surulere in Lagos State trooped out on Saturday to celebrate Eid el-Fitri , which marks the end of the Ramadan having joined other Muslim faithful for the prayer marking the end of Ramadan on Friday.



Shoprite and the Leisure Mall, which houses the Surulere Film House, were filled with revellers who queued up to buy tickets to watch the movies lined up for the day.

Also some old and young revellers were seen patiently waiting in turns to play interesting games.

A lobby that joined the Leisure Mall directly to Shoprite shopping mall was also filled with excited fun-seekers who were busy shopping while some were on window shopping.

Mrs Olajumoke Adeshina who came in company with her two sisters told NAN that they were leaving the film house to window shop because the movie they wanted to watch was showing later in the day.

“We missed the timing for the movie we came to watch, so we thought it was a good idea to look around and see what was worth buying before the next movie starts.

“I came here with my sisters to watch Jurassic World: `Fallen Kingdom’, which is showing again later in the evening.

“This mall is a complete package for anyone who is looking to have an exciting experience on a special day like this,” Adeshina said.

Mr Rotimi Isiaka, a fun-seeker who was seen sitting by himself in front of the ice cream shop, said he was waiting to buy snacks and drinks for his pregnant wife.

“I live just behind the Mall and had taken a quick stroll to get a few things, but I had to return home after seeing the crowd.

“I intend to come late in the evening to get some refreshments, with the population that crowded the film house and shopping mall would have reduced.

“I am really shocked to see that people are still celebrating Eid-el-Fitri till this time,” Isiaka said.

Mrs Kuburat Iyiola, an elderly woman, dressed elegantly in her beautiful hijab in company with her grandsons, said days like this bring families closer.

“I have been sitting here for about an hour waiting for my daughter and I must say that in spite of the situation of things in the country, we always have reasons to celebrate.

“Everyone here celebrating Eid-el-Fitri does not profess the Islamic faith. I believe public holidays usually bring everyone together,” Cole said.

3D Section at the Leisure Mall had facilities that entertained adults, but mostly children looked eager to go in for an amazing experience.

Some young ladies in uniform were also seen advertising their services as they approached fun-seekers to buy their edibles such as the `sharwama’ and barbecue.

A fun-seeker, Hannat Orieran, said she was going to treat herself to some barbecue before she goes in to watch her movie.

“It is always better to eat to your heart’s content before going in to see a movie, since people are not allowed to take food inside the cinema.

“If the `Ghost and The Tout’ is still showing, I will probably go in to watch, but I am not particular about any movie,” Orieran said.

The Federal Government had declared Friday and Monday as public holidays for the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitri. (NAN)