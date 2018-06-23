REVEALED: Okorocha to regain Imo party structure, drop son-in-law

Party relies on him to retain Imo

Consensus candidate likely

By Charles Kumolu, Deputy Features Editor

Despite losing his grip on the All Progressives Congress, APC, party structure in Imo State, investigations by Saturday Vanguard revealed that the state governor, Chief Rochas Okorocha may, under the incoming party leadership, regain what he lost.

Okorocha, who lost out at the ward, local government and state congresses in the state, is considered a key factor in the party’s effort at retaining the governorship position. And the Presidency.

Unlike during the congresses when he was one of the major casualties, it was authoritatively gathered that Okorocha would emerge as one of the victors at the APC national convention.

Already, Saturday Vanguard had been told that some of his adversaries who are contesting for various national positions would not be returned. One of them is the party’s National Organising Secretary, Sen Osita Izunaso, who was confirmed would not retain his position.

However, it was learned that for Okorocha to regain the party structure, he would fulfil certain conditions one of which is dropping his choice of successor.

Should the governor agree to that, a consensus candidate to be supported by all factions could be possible although the intrigues are said to be high at the moment.

A party source, who revealed these told Saturday Vanguard that the incoming leadership would not support the governor’s choice of his son- in- law, Mr. Uche Nwosu as the next governor of the state.

The source added that the incoming executive would not want to be seen as supporting anything against the wishes of the majority.

Saturday Vanguard was further told that Okorocha’s chances of regaining the party structure, were largely influenced by the fact that he possessed the resources to fund the election.

In fact, it is believed that all the forces against him in the state, lacked the resources and instruments of power needed to win a governorship election in Nigeria.

The source said: “I am not in doubt that the incoming leadership would help Okorocha. He is the President’s man, but the President did not get involved in the outcome of the congresses in his usual way. Okorocha would be supported to rebound in Imo. But the leadership will ask him not to field his son-in-law because that was one of the reasons he failed. It can’t be possible because Oshiomhole is an experienced politician who is led by the spirit of equity. All the people against Okorocha in Imo do not have the money to fund the election. Can Ararume or Madumere fund the election? The party needs someone who will provide the resources and it is only the governor that can do it now. But he would not be allowed to field his son-in-law

“He might be asked to present a new person, who will be supported by every camp. All the camps are also likely to be asked to have a consensus candidate.”

A different source said another persuasive argument to be used in a few days, is that Okorocha can’t produce the governor and become a senator.

On this ground, he would be asked to forgo one, which is the former.

Notwithstanding, Saturday Vanguard was told that going to the Senate would also be difficult for the governor since the incumbent, Sen Hope Uzodinma may return to the Senate.

Though Uzodinma is one of those nursing governorship ambition, coming from the same Imo West Senatorial District with Okorocha technically affected his prospects.

Okorocha had blamed the John Oyegun-led National Working Committee, NWC for his woes.

He had looked forward to the emergence of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the new National Chairman to salvage his situation.

Okorocha was among the first governors to identify with Oshiomhole and was present at the former governor’s declaration for the office last month.

Oshiomhole’s success, it is believed, would greatly enhance Okorocha’s survival.