Why I returned to LP — Mimiko

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—FORMER governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, yesterday, explained why he left the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the Labour Party, LP, even as he dispelled speculations that he left the party because of disagreement.

He spoke at a rally organised to welcome him back to Labour party after picking his party card at his Ward 7 in Ondo town.

The rally was attended by the national leadership of the party including its national chairman, Abdukadir Abdusalam and LP members across the 18 council areas in the state.

Mimiko said: “I was of the LP, and had won my two gubernatorial elections on the platform of the Party prior to my decision to move over to the PDP in 2014.

“The implication of this is that there was practically no personal gain in focus for us in moving over to PDP as at that date.

“The decision was also not borne out of any disagreement with LP, either ideologically or operationally.

“It was simply a decision that we needed to take in the higher interest of our country.

“We particularly had in focus the agenda of restructuring, which frontier the then president had extended a bit by convoking the National Conference.

“We thus felt compelled to work with his party, hoping that his victory in the 2015 election, would translate the vision of restructuring the Nigerian federation into reality.

“We thought helping to elect a presidential candidate that had demonstrated this commitment to the restructuring of the country was well worth the risk associated with our having to step out of our LP platform onto PDP, on which the former president was running.”

Expressing delight at Mimiko’s return, the LP chairman, Mr. Abdusalam, said: “Today is indeed not a day for long speeches. We are here to welcome Dr. Mimiko to our party. The Labour Party is elated that a social democrat like Dr. Mimiko, who through his sterling performances as governor mainstreamed pro-people and pro-poor people policies, programmes, and projects, is returning to add value to the party. I assure you of our support and commitment at all times.”