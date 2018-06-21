Retired CBN Asst. Director docked for alleged N7m

A retired Assistant Director of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ebere Ucheagwu, was on Thursday arraigned in an FCT High Court, Maitama, for allegedly obtaining N7 million unpaid legal services.

Ucheagwu was arraigned along his company, Agro-biz Contech Nigeria Limited, on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining and issuance of dud cheque.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Francis Irabor, alleged that sometime in 2009 in Abuja, Ucheagwu and others now at large, obtained from Chief Chibueze Nwanedo, and his firm professional services worth N7 million.

Irabor said the offence contravened Sections 1 (2) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2005

The prosecution counsel also alleged that Ucheagwu and others now at large, on March 30, 2012 issued a cheque of N600, 000 which on presentation was returned for insufficient fund in his account.

According him, the offence further contravened Section 1(b) of Dishonoured Cheques Offences Act, Cap. D11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Ucheagwu pleaded not guilty to the allegations leveled against him.

The prosecution counsel prayed the court for a date to enable him to open his case.

Counsel to the accused, Mr George Ukaegbu, also applied for the bail of his client.

The Judge, Justice Peter Affen, upheld the administrative bail condition granted him earlier by the police which was on self-recognition.

Affen ordered that the defendant must deposit his international passport with the court registrar before the close of work.

He adjourned the matter until Sept. 24 for commencement of trial. (NAN)