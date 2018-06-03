Respite for PDP as Adedoja withdraws court case

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-Former Minister of Sports and Special Duties and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Professor Taoheed Adedoja has instructed his lawyer Ricky Tarfa to withdraw his suit at the Federal High Court Abuja seeking the removal from office of the party chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.



Adedoja said the intervention of prominent party members coupled with the holy month of ramandan prevailed on him to withdraw the case in the spirit of forgiveness.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja over the weekend, Adedoja said by his discontinuation of the court case, “I am not asking for any compensation whatsoever from the party as only the Almighty Allah can compensate any human being for his deeds and actions. The month of ramadan is a month of forgiveness which i have adhered to in this case.

He added: “Due to the intervention of well meaning top party leaders and major stakeholders, I have requested my lawyer, Messrs. Ricky Tarfa and Co. to file the discontinuance of the case, also in the spirit of the month of Ramadan, a month of forgiveness, I have laid the matter to rest.

“I am also thanking all the leaders of our party for their intervention in the matter. My teeming supporters across the country have shown unreserved commitment to what I stand for and I hereby express my deep appreciation for their unalloyed support, patience and understanding.”

” I remain a committed member of the party to ensure that the objectives of the founding fathers of our great party are achieved for the betterment of our country and for democracy to thrive.”

It will be recalled that after the December 2017 National Convention of the party held in Abuja, Adedoja, one of the contestants for the position of National Chairman of PDP challenged the outcome of the election of the National Chairman citing the omission of his name on the chairmanship ballot.

Close party sources revealed that prominent leaders of the party such as former Senate President Chief Pius Anyim Pius; Governor of Rivers State, Nelson Wike; Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; the Chairman of the PDP reconciliation committee, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State; and the Chairman of former Ministers forum, Barrister Tanimu Turaki , played key roles in finding political solution to the court case.

Others prominent leaders who helped broker peace are former governors Rashidi Ladoja (Oyo); Otunba Gbenga Daniel (Ogun); Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State and Sen. Biodun Olujimi.