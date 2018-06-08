Why we resisted Navy — Private guards

By Amaka Okpala, Ofulue Onyedi & Doyin Opadiran

Private guards attached to Topline Security, who threatened to engage personnel of the Nigerian Navy attached to the NNS Beecroft in a clash on Monday, at Ilashe Island, Idi-Mongoro area of Atlas Cove, Lagos, have said their action was borne out of a resolve to stop irregularities on recovered siphoned products.

Explaining the rationale behind their action yesterday, Commander of the guards at Atlas Cove, Aminu Jeremiah, said the seizure was made by his men and not Naval personnel, alleging that previous seizures handed over to the Navy never reached the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, as expected.

Jeremiah said: “We impounded two cars with fuel at Virgin Land about six days ago, but the occupants fled on sighting us. Later, I started receiving telephone calls from officers of the Nigerian Navy to release the products.

“I refused on the grounds that I had to get directive from Abuja. Four days later, they came again for me to release it to them. By then, I had made another arrest of over 3,000 jerry cans.

“On Monday, about 18 naval personnel came in the morning and told me that their Commander said I should release the vehicles. But I still refused and insisted I must get directive from my bosses in Abuja first.”