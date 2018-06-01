Reps move to probe implementation of $22bn Brass LNG project

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—THE House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to probe the implementation of $22 billion Brass Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, project alleged to have been poorly managed.

The special panel is expected to investigate the expenditure and implementation of the $22 bilion gas project and report back in six weeks for further legislative input.

This development was sequel to a motion promoted by Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, (PDP, Obio Akpor Federal Constituency, Rivers State) entitled: “Urgent Need To Investigate The Implementation of The $22 bilion Brass Liquefied Gas Project.”

Leading the debate, Chinda said among others, “there have been several allegations of abuse and mismanagement of funds totalling about $22 bilion meant for take off and running of the Brass project.

“The Brass LNG project was originally set up in 2003 with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation,NNPC owning 49 per cent and other affiliates, namely, Conoco Phillips, ENI and Chevron, holding 17 per cent.

“The project has been stuck in the planning stages for more than a decade with some Western partners having pulled out because of tough operating conditions and an unfavourable Investment environment.”

He explained that provisions of Section 88(1)(a), (b)(I) and (Ii) and (2)b of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), confers power on each arm of the National Assembly to conduct or carry out investigations into matters such as this.

At this point, after Chinda made his submission, Rep Emma Egoh (PDP, Lagos) wanted an amendment made to reflect that the Committee on Gas Resources should probe the matter but was unanimously rejected by members.

The motion for a probe was approved through a voice vote after the presiding officer, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, put the motion to vote.