Why we’re reconstructing major Rivers assets —Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, has said that his administration has re-positioned the healthcare sector for the development of the state.

Speaking during the commissioning of Rivers State Primary Healthcare Board Complex, yesterday, Governor Wike announced that his administration had transferred local government primary healthcare workers to the State Primary Healthcare Board.

He also announced the renaming of Rivers State Primary Healthcare Board Complex to Chief PG Warmate House.

He said: “We are here to reassure our people that we care for them. All promises we made, will be fulfilled by the administration.”

Responding to opposition leaders who criticised the reconstruction of major state assets, he said that the administration was still fixing the facilities because they were left to rot by the immediate past Rivers State governor.

“The healthcare sector has received sufficient attention from my administration. It is only second to the Ministry of Works,” he said.

He announced a one-week ultimatum for parks operating near the board to relocate in the interest of the public.

Rivers State Health Commissioner, Prof Chike Princewill said the edifice was conceived and built by the Wike administration in order to provide a decent office accommodation for the effective management of primary healthcare in the state.

Princewill said that with the construction of the building, primary healthcare services will be operated under one roof.

“These enumerated achievements would not have been possible without the commitment of the Rivers State governor. He is equitably distributing healthcare, having understood that a healthy people beget a wealthy population,” he said.

Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Rivers State, Dr Datonye Alasia said that this was a golden era for healthcare delivery in the state. The governor has strategically addressed all tiers of healthcare delivery.

He said that the Wike administration has ensured that the state entered the golden era of the health sector.