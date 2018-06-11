Ramadan Talk: You can change your destiny tonight

No doubt, the Lailatul Qadr is one of the blessings Allah has blessed mankind with that sustains the entire universe. We cannot overstate the importance of the night in that it is one of such blessings that is incomparable and has no equal either before the advent of Prophet Muhammad (s.a.w) or after. It is like an honour on the believers of the last message.

Just like rain moistens the soil, breaks rocks into sediments, gives life to trees and grasses of all kinds, the Lailatul Qadr is more in the transformation of individual believer. It is a huge opportunity Allah gave His servant to change their destiny if they so desire. No kidding! Du’a on this night can change things. It is the weapon of the believer and the only thing which can change fate or destiny. Allah Says in Holy Quran:

“And your Lord said: ‘Invoke Me (i.e. believes in My Oneness and asks Me for anything) I will respond to your (invocation). Verily, those who scorn My worship (i.e. do not invoke Me, and do not believe in My Oneness) they will surely enter Hell in humiliation!’”(Q40:60)

Let’s focus on how to use the night of Majesty to change our situation. Yes, the actual date is not known and that is why we are advised to use the last ten nights for prayers like we have never done before.

In fact, Allah had indeed informed the Prophet (s.a.w) about the exact date. But He caused him to forget when he was about to inform his companions about the revelation.

Allah’s Messenger (s.a.w) had gone out to inform the people about the (date of the) night of decree but a met two Muslims fighting and after settling them, Allah caused him to forget.

“The Prophet (s.a.w) said, ‘I came out to inform you about (the date of) the night of Al-Qadr, but as so and so and so and so quarrelled, its knowledge was taken away (I forgot it), and maybe it was better for you….’” (Bukhari 49).

Perhaps, it was taken away from the Prophet to make us strive for it in order to make us righteous always prior to the night. Are you ready for the night? It may well be tonight, so strive harder. Barakallahu fikum.