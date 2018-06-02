Ramadan: Obaseki breaks fast with Otaru of Auchi

…urges Muslim community on prayers for peaceful coexistence

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has highlighted the place of prayers in the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians and the nation’s aspiration to become a great country among the comity of nations.

Obaseki, who was at the palace of the Otaru of Auchi, His Royal Highness (HRH) Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III, to break the Ramadan fast, in Auchi, on Friday, said the peaceful coexistence of Edo people and residents is the result of prayers and supplications of the people.

The governor said he was in the palace to join the Muslim faithful to break the Ramadan fast in the spirit of their shared brotherhood.

“We see ourselves as one and share in your sacrifices at this point in time. We have no doubt that your prayers, fasting and supplications are responsible for the peace we have continued to enjoy in Edo State and I urge you not to relent in your prayers,” he said.

The governor said he is in the palace of the Otaru of Auchi, who is the leader of the Muslim community, to celebrate with Muslim faithfuls who are already in the middle of Ramadan fast.

In his response, the Otaru thanked the governor and his entourage for coming to identify with the Muslim community, and described the visit as the first of its kind in the state.

He commended the governor for his developmental stride in the state since assuming office.

The royal father commended the governor for reviving the fertiliser plant in Auchi, as it has created jobs for the people of the area.

“The fertiliser plant which was moribund and revived by your excellency in Auchi is in full operation, producing bags of fertilisers on a daily basis and creating jobs for the people of the state.

He urged the governor to attract more industries to the state to fast track the development of the state.

“You are doing well in governance, I urge you to continue to bring development to our people,” he said.