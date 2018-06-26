Rack Centre wins Datacloud awards in Monaco

By Juliet Umeh

Data centre provider, Rack Centre, has been honoured with the Datacloud Award for regional excellence in the Data Centre Geographical Location category. Datacloud Europe Awards is globally regarded as the world’s defining accolade for Data centre and cloud industry.

The awards recognise leading individuals and companies shaping the global data economy and honours innovation, service excellence and diversity.Chairman of Broad Group, parent company of Data Economy Magazine and organiser of the award ceremony, Mr. Phillip Low, said: “Globally relevant, Datacloud Awards has again both delighted and surprised the incredible dynamism, talent and spirit that exist in the industry.

This year’s winners are disrupting and innovating in ways we had never imagined and helping to define a new era in the IT infrastructure market.”

Datacloud Europe award winners are selected by an independent panel of judges and Rack Centre was said to have been selected ahead of three other European finalists due to its success metrics: 100 percent uptime since its launch in 2013, consistently exceeding expectations in customer satisfaction, the first carrier neutral colocation data centre provider in Africa to be Tier III Constructed Facility certified by the Uptime

Institute and the most connected Tier III data centre in Africa situated in the excellent geophysical location in Lagos.

Reacting, Managing Director, Rack Centre, Ayotunde Coker, said: “We are truly proud of this award. Last year, we were finalist in one category and this year, finalist in two categories and selected as winner by an august panel of judges.

We will continue to strive to sustain excellence, world class quality and market leadership in all we do and the recognition at such prestigious global awards is fantastic recognition for Nigeria”.