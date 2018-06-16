Python swallows woman in her farm

Angry villagers have cut open a python’s belly after it swallowed a 54-year-old woman Wa Tiba, in her farm in Indonesia.

Tiba went missing while tending to her vegetable garden near her village on Muna Island in Southeast Sulawesi province on Thursday, according to the village chief, Faris.

When her family went to look for her, they found only her belongings in the garden, including her sandals, a machete and a flashlight.

The villagers subsequently launched a search for her but were horrified to find a 23-foot-long python with a severely bloated belly just 50 yards from the garden.

Faris said the villagers killed the snake and when they cut open its belly, they found the woman’s body still intact wearing all her clothes.

Local police chief Hamka, who only has one name like many Indonesians, said: “Residents were suspicious the snake swallowed the victim, so they killed it, then carried it out of the garden.

“The snake’s belly was cut open and the body of the victim was found inside.”

Local villager Ayu Kartika said: “Everyone cried and was in shock. It looked like a horror movie. The people are terrified, afraid to go outside.”