Punch Chairman, Wale Aboderin’s burial for Friday

THE Chairman, Punch Nigeria Limited, Mr. Gbadebowale Wayne Aboderin, who died on Wednesday, May 30, in Lagos, will be buried on Friday, June 15.



According to the funeral arrangements released by the Aboderin family Sunday, a service of songs will hold at his residence on Wednesday, June 13, at the Punch Estate, 1 Olu Aboderin Street, Onipetesi, Mangoro Bus Stop, Ikeja at 4p.m.

On the same day, a novelty basketball match featuring The Dolphins Old versus New, will take place at 6p.m. at same venue.

On Thursday, June 14, a wake and celebration of life concert will hold at The New Haven Events Centre, Oba Akinjobi Street, Ikeja GRA at 5p.m.

On Friday, June 15, the deceased’s body will lie in state at 8a.m. at the Archbishop Vinning Memorial Church, Oba Akinjobi Street, Ikeja, after which a funeral service will hold from 9a.m, followed by a private interment.