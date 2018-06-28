Maryam Sanda : Prosecutor’s ill-health stalls trial

Abuja – The trial of Maryam Sanda, alleged to have killed her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, was on Thursday stalled due to the ill-health of the prosecution counsel, Mr James Idachaba.



Maryam, the first defendant, was alleged to have killed her husband on Nov. 19, 2017 through multiple stabbing, and was arraigned at the court by the Nigeria Police with three other persons.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three other persons, Mr Maimuna Aliyu, Sanda’s mother; Aliyu, her brother, and Sadiya Aminu, her housemaid, are also accused of conspiracy to murder.

The deceased, Bilyaminu, was the son of a former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Haliru Bello-Muhammed.

At the resumed trial, the prosecution counsel pleaded with the court to grant an adjournment on the grounds that he was not too fine to proceed with the case.

“My lord, I am completely down and I need urgent medical attention. I only managed to come because of the seriousness of this case.

“Our witness is even in the court to show you how concerned we are about this matter. I plead with the court to grant an adjournment,” he said.

NAN reports that none of the defence counsel in the matter opposed the plea of the prosecution for an adjournment.

The trial judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu, adjourned the matter until Oct. 4.

NAN recalls that the matter had earlier been adjourned on May 15 at the instance of the first defendant’s counsel, Mr Joseph Dauda (SAN), who said he was sick. (NAN)