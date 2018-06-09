Projects Delivery: Wike a fullers soup, refiner’s fire – Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara has described the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as a refiner’s fire and a fullers’ soap, who has diligently transformed Rivers State.

He spoke on Friday when he commissioned the Woji-Elelenwo Dual Carriageway and Bridge, a major inter-change between three local government areas of Obio/Akpor, Port Harcourt and Eleme.

He said: “This governor is a consummation of excellence. He is a representative of a refiner’s fire and a fullers soap. A refiner’s fire separates impurities from the gold and leaves the gold intact .

“Refiner’s fire brings out the best. A fullers soup removes dirts and leaves the cloth sparkling clean. I am exceedingly proud of what Governor Wike has done ”

He congratulated the people of Rivers State for the luck of having Governor Wike who is thriving in excellence.

The Speaker noted that though he belongs to the APC, as a parliamentarian, the entire country is his constituency. He noted that only tribalists are restricted to their tribes and political parties.

According to him, democracy has no place for tribalists, because they don’t value performance.

“I wonder why someone will look at this project and say nothing exists. If that is the case, the person is a tribalist. As citizens, we celebrate excellence and we must celebrate Governor Wike”, the Speaker said.

He said that in some other states, projects of the nature of Woji-Elelenwo Dual Carriageway would be celebrated for weeks.

Dogara noted that in view of the developmental nature of the major projects outlined by Governor Wike, President Muhammadu Buhari would honour the invitation of Rivers State Government to perform the commissioning.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives stated that the people of Rivers State know what did concerning Governor Wike in the past and they know what they are to do concerning him, moving forward.

In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike stated that Nigeria needs democracy dividends and not party politics.

He noted that he invited the Speaker of the House of Representatives to commission the road because pro-people projects transcend inter-party rivalry.

The governor said that there is an attempt to distract the Rivers State Government, noting that the Federal Government has once again arranged the refund of state funds used for federal projects, but Rivers State has been excluded.

Speaking further, he noted that the Mother and Child Hospital, Sakpenwa-Bori Road and Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road will commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari. He noted that the State Government will not commission the project until the President is available to commission them.

On the road, Governor Wike said that though the road was awarded in 2009, the previous administration failed to fund it, leading abandonment in 2012.

“This project is very useful. That is why we chose to complete it. There was no road here at the time we came. We completed the road and the bridge. We have paid the contractor up to 95 percent.

“This road is an alternative route to Trans-Amadi-Slaughter Road. Ordinarily, we would have tolled it, but due to our love for the people, we will not toll it”, Governor Wike said.

He said that the road was awarded by the previous administration at N3billion and revalued by the same former administration to N11billion before his administration took office.

Governor Wike assured the people of Rivers State that he will never disappoint them.

Rivers State Works Commissioner, Mr Dum Dekor said the road was constructed on a swampy area, with a beautiful flyover, streetlights, an under-pass and 750 metre bridge.

Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Prince Noble Amadi said this road will help in developing the economy of Woji and Elelenwo communities.

He praised the Rivers State Governor for several key projects in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, which have raised the standard of living of the people.

After the commissioning, the people of Elelenwo staged a street celebration where they danced with Governor Wike on the brand new road. Governor Wike set aside protocol hugging and celebrating with the excited people of Elelenwo.