Pro-Buhari group lauds APC Convention as free and fair

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A group, Buhari/Osinbajo Continuity Group (BOCOG), has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for superintending over what it described as a free and fair National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group also commended the immediate past National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other leaders across the nation.

It equally lauded the National Convention Committee Chairman, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, and his deputy, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, for their efforts towards a successful and peaceful conduct of the convention.

The group’s Director of Communications, Steve Bayode, in a statement in Akure, described the emergence of Comrade Adam Oshiomhole as the APC National Chairman as a round peg in a round hole.

“Our leaders, President Muhammadu Buhari, his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, and others shocked the enemies of our party with the peaceful conduct of our National Convention last Saturday and the acceptable outcome”, BOCOG added.

“We, however, urge our new National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to hit the ground running by embracing everyone and work assiduously to bring more people on board our party towards 2019”.