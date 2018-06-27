Presidential Guards manhandle Ezekwesili, #BBOG protesters

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—Security operatives attached to the State House yesterday in Abuja, allegedly assaulted former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, and members of the #Bring Back Our Girls BBOG movement during a protest denouncing the perceived indifference of the Federal Government to the wave of killings across the country.

The protesters had earlier disclosed of their readiness to march on to the State House, but they were stopped by armed security operatives at the gate of the villa.

In a petition addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ezekwesili said: “Having watched with consternation the criminal massacre of our fellow Nigerians especially in the first half of this year without any evidence of fierce sense of urgency on the part of your government to end the abnormality, I have a simple question for you today.

‘’Are you by any strange possibility in need of the spilled blood of your citizens? I personally reckon that the answer to this outlandish question which some of your citizens are now asking in utter frustration is, No. If therefore your own response is no as I direly hope it is, I have a few demand to make of you to stop the killings now.”

She said as the sole individual bestowed with the powers of centralized command and control of the nation’s security institutions and personnel, the president must stop the daily killings of Nigerians by terrorist-herdsmen.

The group demanded further; “Stop normalizing endless blood flow of even our innocent children in the land now! Stop the bloodletting.”