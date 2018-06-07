Power: TCN plans 5 new sub-stations in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—As part of efforts to boost power supply in the country, the Transmission Company of Nigeria,TCN, has begun arrangements to build electricity sub-stations in Sagamu, Ogijo, Arigbajo, Agbara and Redemption Camp areas where industries are concentrated in Ogun State.

TCN also gave the contractor handling the upgrading of the sub-stations at Ijebu-Ode and other parts of the country a two-week ultimatum to complete work.

TCN Executive Director, Mr. Usman Mohammed, disclosed this during an unscheduled visit to Sagamu, Ijebu Ode, and Abeokuta sub-stations.

He noted that construction of the sub-stations is very important to the company’s efforts towards delivering electricity to these areas, which he said are the most industrialised parts of the country.

Mohammed further said: “We are also looking at how to increase the supply of power to Ijebu-Ode and either to bring it from Sagamu or to the 130 AV. Whatever is cheaper is what we are going to do. But whichever one we are going to do, we will deliberate with the Ogun State Government on what has been affecting our performance.

“The main thing is to provide stable and quality power to people all over the country and if you look at the power sector, you’ll see that there are many changes in it.”

Mohammed however, said the N17billion intervention by the Federal Government has had effects on the operations of the electricity distribution companies to supply power to all parts of the country.