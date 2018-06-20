Power generator fumes disaster in Edo: Mother, 5 children dead; father in coma

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—Fumes from a power generator left running throughout Monday night, has left six members of a family dead, with their father in coma, at Akpata Street in Egor Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was further gathered that some neighbours raised the alarm when the bodies of the family were seen lying lifeless in their apartment, after the door was forced opened.

Their lifeless bodies, which were later taken to Benin Central Hospital, reportedly attracted sympathisers, who resorted to prayers for God’s intervention for their survival.

However, that was not to be as they were confirmed dead and their remains deposited at the Benin Central Hospital mortuary, just as the father of the deceased children, identified as Tochukwu Okwueze, was said to have been taken to a hospital in the Eweka area of Benin for medical attention, after he was found in coma.

One of the relatives of the deceased, Vincent, said: “My younger brother called me from Lagos and asked me what was happening? I said I did not know.

“He told me to go to the house, that something not pleasing to the ears had just happened. I called her (deceased woman) phone line. Somebody picked the call and said that they slept and did not wake up. So I had to rush down.

“The whole family was affected. But the Police told me that the father survived it. They said though his case was serious, if there was the need to refer him to University of Benin Teaching Hospital, they would call me.

“It is a family of seven. The youngest is a set of twins.”

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Hokum, confirmed the incident.