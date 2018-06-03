Police confirm killing of former Maths lecturer in Benin

The Police Command in Edo has confirmed the killing of Dr Omoruyi Igbagbon, former lecturer at the College of Education, Ekiadolor, near Benin, by unknown gunmen.

The deceased who retired from the institution where taught Mathematics about eight months ago, was shot last Saturday night in residence in Benin.

He was rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) where he later died.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said in Benin on Sunday that Igbagbon was shot in his residence in Benin.

According to Nwabuzor, police operatives of Ugbowo Division got a distress call at about 10.45 p.m. on Saturday that the deceased had been shot by unknown gunmen.

A family source said that the gunmen invaded the home of the deceased, shot him at close range and ran away.

“The operatives of the command rushed to No. 21, Adolor College Road residence of the deceased and rushed him to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) where he later died.

“One of the suspected gunmen has been arrested and detained while investigation has commenced,’’ the PPRO said. (NAN)