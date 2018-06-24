POETRY: Problems of Life

By Osa Amadi
Rice has finished
Beans has finished
Garri has finished
Yam has finished
Salt has finished
Pepper has finished
Tomatoes has finished
Onions has finished
Oil has finished
Fish has finished
Crayfish has finished
Meat has finished
Soup has finished
Food has finished
Bread has finished
Milk has finished
Sugar has finished
Tea has finished
Wine has finished
Water has finished
Gas has finished
Kerosene has finished
Fire wood has finished
Petrol has finished
Diesel has finished
Engine oil has finished
Bathing soap has finished
Washing soap has finished
Body cream has finished
Toothpaste has finished
Anti-perspirant has finished
Perfume has finished
Toilet tissue has finished
Shaving powder has finished
Shaving stick has finished
Shoe polish has finished
Nail vanish has finished
Sanitary towel has finished
Mosquito flit has finished
Rat poison has finished
Credit has finished
Data has finished
Paper has finished
Ink has finished
The notebook has finished
Toner has finished
Eraser has finished
Solo tape has finished
Health has finished
Blood has finished
Medicine has finished
Money has finished
Life has finished
The man is dead.
Analysis
This is the voice of a poet acquainted with the sorrows of life.
He identifies scarcity of resources and the vagaries of existence vis-à-vis ill health and death as constituting the problems of life. The problems he listed are not exhaustive or limited to, but encompass the eight sections into which he had categorised the lacks of life. These categories can be spotted in the eight stanzas of the poem.
There are people who have never experienced the lack of salt and pepper; of bread, sugar, or milk. Such will never have the inspiration required to author a poem like this. But there is no one who has never known sickness, and eventually, all will one day come face to face with the problem of death. So this is a poem that has something for everyone, regardless of clime or status.
It echoes the stress and struggles of men and women to provide both for the basic necessities of life and for the higher hierarchies of needs. Problems of Life communicates the well familiar situations in which bread winners are daily inundated with barrage of reminders about the household items that have finished and urgently needed to be re-stocked. “Daddy,” (or mummy), “milk has finished.” And before you could say “okay,” your attention is drawn to another type of lack: “rice has also finished.” Then: “there is no sugar.” Before you could get angry and say “but I bought a packet of sugar day before yesterday,” your daughter adds: “my math notebook has also finished!”
The simplicity of the poem, both in diction and in thematic treatment, is a quality that endears it to readers and lures them to identify with its content in a shared sense of meaning. Through repetition of the words “has” and “finished” the poet achieves a dance-inducing rhythmic pattern:
Rice has finished
Beans has finished
Garri has finished
Yam has finished…
There is also a sense of climax evoked in the last stanza where we see health, blood and life finishing, and eventually – death – the end, of at least the problems of milk, sugar, bread and fish.
A prose writer, Osa Amadi, in moments of occasional flashes of inspirations, has captured a number of thought-provoking poetic lines such as in The Road to knowledge, If I should be a coward, A Song is a Spirit, The Monster must Die and Appreciation.