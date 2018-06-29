Plateau massacre: NANS condemns incessant killings, demands justice

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has condemned the recent killings in Plateau State in which Police confirmed 86 persons, including children dead on Sunday.

A statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja and signed by NANS Senate President, Mr Taiwo Bamigbade, urged the government to urgently arrest the situation.

He expressed concern that brutal killing of human beings were becoming common in the country as value was no longer placed on human live.

“NANS hereby condemns in totality the unceasing brutal killings of innocent citizens, including children, students and parents by suspected herdsmen in various parts of the country for selfish reasons.

“Again, we state categorically that it is an aberration that since the heinous attacks began, no meaningful arrests and prosecutions have been recorded except to console the victims, which is the height of injustice and insensitivity.

“To see helpless and innocent children and their parents massacred in cold blood as seen in Plateau State during the weekend is wicked and a great evil in the sight of God.”

He, therefore, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take urgent necessary measures to secure lives and properties, stressing that it was the primary purpose of government.

Bamigbade, however, described the procurement of fighter helicopters by the Federal Government toward curtailing the menace of deadly attacks as a highly commendable proactive action.

He also urged the president to rejig the security apparatus of the country for better results and demanded the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the evil deeds.

NANS Senate President further enjoined members of the public to always report any communal disputes and disagreements to security agencies for prompt action.

He also urged all Nigerians to desist from hate speeches or playing dangerous politics.

He charged the citizens to report community disputes to the Police rather than taking laws into their hands, to avoid retaliatory attacks.