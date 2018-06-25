Plateau killings : DHQ deploys additional Special Forces 

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Defence Headquarters, has deployed additional Special Forces to Plateau State to boost the operational capability of the state’s special military task force, Operation Safe Haven.

The Defence Headquarters, in a statement, yesterday, by its spokesman, Brigadier General John Agim, said the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, ” authorized the deployment of additional Special Forces to Plateau State to beef up the strength of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).”

The statement said:”The additional troops which arrived Jos, capital of Plateau State on Monday were received and briefed by the Commander OPSH, Major General AM Atolagbe on their new assignment.”

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to assure all law abiding citizens of Plateau state of their safety.

” Meanwhile, misguided youths who have offered themselves to be used as thugs are hereby warned that anyone apprehended will receive the full weight of the law.

“Herdsmen and farmers are also warned not to take laws into their hands; rather suspected persons should be reported promptly to security agencies, “the statement further said.