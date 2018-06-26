Breaking News
Translate

Plateau Killings: Buhari lands in Jos

On 5:34 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Jos, the Plateau State capital, where he is expected to meet with representatives of communities affected by the latest violence in the State.

This was disclosed on the president’s verified Twitter handle @Mbuhari.

President Buhari, who flew into Jos from Calabar, the Cross River State capital, was received on arrival at the Yakubu Gowon, Airport, Jos, at 3: 20 p.m, by Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President’s visit is coming on the heels of the visit by his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was in the state capital on Monday to meet with leaders and representatives of communities affected by the violence.

‘‘We must condemn killings of any kind. It doesn’t matter whether these killings are by herdsmen killing villagers, or whether it is villagers, who in one way or the other have killed others, including herdsmen,’’ Osinbajo said on Monday during his meeting with local representatives, held at the Government House, Jos.

Osinbajo, who heralded the President’s visit, pledged that the Federal government will ensure that perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book.

NAN reports that at the Government House in Jos, Buhari is scheduled to hold an interactive session with traditional rulers, community and religious leaders, representatives of youth and women groups and security chiefs, including the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.