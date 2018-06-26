Plateau Killings: Buhari lands in Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Jos, the Plateau State capital, where he is expected to meet with representatives of communities affected by the latest violence in the State.

This was disclosed on the president’s verified Twitter handle @Mbuhari.

Earlier today the President was in Calabar, Cross River State, to inaugurate a new rice seeds and seedlings factory. He departed the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, this afternoon, for Plateau State. #PMBinCalabar #PMBinPlateau #SecuringNC pic.twitter.com/vV8mRJmcS9 — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) June 26, 2018

President Buhari, who flew into Jos from Calabar, the Cross River State capital, was received on arrival at the Yakubu Gowon, Airport, Jos, at 3: 20 p.m, by Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President’s visit is coming on the heels of the visit by his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was in the state capital on Monday to meet with leaders and representatives of communities affected by the violence.

‘‘We must condemn killings of any kind. It doesn’t matter whether these killings are by herdsmen killing villagers, or whether it is villagers, who in one way or the other have killed others, including herdsmen,’’ Osinbajo said on Monday during his meeting with local representatives, held at the Government House, Jos.

The President has just arrived Plateau State. He‘ll be meeting w/ community leaders, traditional rulers, reps of various stakeholder groups, & security chiefs.@AsoRock is determined to find a lasting solution to the crises, & ensure enduring security, peace & justice#SecuringNC — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) June 26, 2018

Osinbajo, who heralded the President’s visit, pledged that the Federal government will ensure that perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book.

NAN reports that at the Government House in Jos, Buhari is scheduled to hold an interactive session with traditional rulers, community and religious leaders, representatives of youth and women groups and security chiefs, including the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.