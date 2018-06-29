Plateau crisis, a conspiracy against FG — Bauchi CAN

By Suzan Edeh

Bauchi—Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Bauchi State chapter, has alleged that the ongoing crisis in Plateau State is a conspiracy against Federal Government with the intention of throwing the nation into a state of anarchy.

Bauchi Chairman of CAN, Reverend Joshua Maina, who stated this while reacting to the attacks in Plateau and Benue, attributed the attacks to saboteurs that want to make the country ungovernable.

On the allegation that local herdsmen in Bororo town of Borno State were behind the series of killings in Plateau and Benue states, the cleric said some politicians, hungry to seize power at the national level, were sponsoring criminals.

He said: “There is a conspiracy against the Federal Government and it is this same conspiracy that has opened the borders of northern Nigeria to be infiltrated by criminals from neighbouring countries such as Chad, Mali, Niger and Sudan.”