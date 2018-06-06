Plateau communities begin intensive surveillance to curb attacks

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Efforts to intensify policing and security in the communities in Plateau State have received a boost as diverse groups of voluntary security organizations were trained on effective and efficient ways of relaying early warning signs and well as conflict situations to relevant authority for prompt action.

The groups including Local hunters, Vigilante, Boys’ Brigade, Girls’ Brigade, First Aids group, Jama’tu Nasril Islam, JNI, Royal Shepherd, Royal Rangers as well as community women were trained by the Institute of Governance and Social Research, IGSR and urged to put into use the knowledge gained for improved security.

They were also reminded that the aim of the training was to foster peaceful coexistence and end clashes and attacks in the communities hence the need for them to shun over-zealousness and impunity which could defeat the aim of the training.

Addressing the participants drawn from communities in Bokkos, Mangu and Pankshin local government areas of the State, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG, Hamisu Ali Jos, admonished to remain resolute in their responsibilities and “not to be over zealousness but rather hardworking and efficient for better community policing.”

He noted that though security is the primary responsibility of the government, the Police Force has acute shortage of manpower hence the need for communities to complement their efforts by creating and maintaining good working relationship with the Police, gathering credible information, maintaining of records and relaying same to the appropriate authority.

Earlier, the Vice President of IGSR, Victoria Elaigwu said the idea behind the event was as a result of high rate of insecurity and violence that have engulfed the Nigerian State over time and urged participants to always remain vigilant as security is everybody’s business.

Resource Persons at the event were drawn from the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Security Service, DSS, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Operation Rainbow as well as the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC.